The Walking Dead Season 6 Back Half Will Have A Whole Lot Of Daryl

The various timelines The Walking Dead utilized for much of the first-half of Season 6 added some nice variety to the storytelling and gave weight to that small, tense window in time. However, there was a downside to it as Daryl Dixon‘s (Norman Reedus) storyline was fairly limited. That won’t be the case in the second-half as the show is switching back to a traditional linear storytelling and gives the crossbow-less Daryl much more to do.

“We put Norman through his paces,” showrunner Scott M. Gimple tells TV Insider. “He’s very scary in this back half, but there are a couple of moments where he made me laugh out loud. There is a whole lot of Daryl and a wide variety of Daryl.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For long stretches of Season 6, Daryl and Rick Grimes didn’t share the screen together. A travesty! That to will be rectified as Norman Reedus says the friendly pair will have a “little adventure” in the second-half. “We have a little Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid–type thing going on.” Andrew Lincoln adds, “It’s safe to say that we get to do the tango, much to everyone’s excitement.”

The Walking Dead makes its Season 6 midseason premiere Sunday, February 14 on AMC.