The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 3: Watch The Cell Online

On Sunday, AMC aired a new episode of its hit zombie drama series The Walking Dead.

This week’s episode of The Walking Dead, the third of the show’s seventh season, is titled, “The Cell.” The official synopsis for The Cell reads, “We’re introduced to a completely new group of survivors living in an impressive community that seems to have it all… for a price.”

After spending a week with Carol and Morgan at the Kingdom, The Cell will pick up in the aftermath of Negan’s introduction as we follow a hostaged Daryl to Negan’s Sanctuary home. The Saviors will do their best to break down the last remaining Dixon brother and force him into their methods of serving to survive.

Don’t expect to see any more of Carol and Morgan’s adventures at the Kingdom this week. In fact, don’t expect to see Rick or any of the Alexandrians, either. The Cell will take place entirely surrounding Negan, Daryl and Dwight, as it follows the lead of recent seasons of The Walking Dead which show one group’s journey at a time.

As the show explores Negan’s home and the rules enforces there, audiences will also learn a bit more about Dwight’s conflicts both internal and external. After debuting in the first half of Season 6, the character returned before the season’s close with a scarred face, leaving all morals at home. He killed Denise Cloyd with an unexpected shot from Daryl’s crossbow. Such actions and choices are still weighing heavily on the character portrayed by Austin Amelio.

