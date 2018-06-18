‘The Walking Dead’ Emmy Submissions List Revealed

AMC has submitted The Walking Dead for Emmy consideration in 21 categories, Gold Derby reports.

AMC is hoping to receive nominations in marquee categories such as Best Drama Series and Best Drama Actor for The Walking Dead leading man Andrew Lincoln, who will be exiting the series after more than eight years in its upcoming ninth season.

The program has submitted 11 actors in the Best Drama Supporting Actor category, including Austin Amelio (Dwight), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Lennie James (Morgan), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Steven Ogg (Simon), Tom Payne (Jesus), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Chandler Riggs, whose longtime survivor Carl Grimes was killed off midway through season 8.

Danai Guria (Michonne), Alanna Masterson (Tara), Melissa McBride (Carol), Pollyanna McIntosh (Jadis/Anne), and Christian Serratos (Rosita) are submitted for Best Drama Supporting Actress, as is Lauren Cohan, who will also be departing the series after seven-and-a-half seasons this fall.

The network is hopeful to receive nominations for Best Directing (Drama), having submitted three episodes in the category: 8×13, ‘Do Not Send Us Astray,’ which saw the Saviors attack the Hilltop with infected weapons; 8×04, ‘Some Guy,’ which depicted the Saviors’ brutal massacre of Ezekiel’s forces; and 8×07, ‘Time for After,’ which focused on Eugene’s desperate attempts to free the Sanctuary from an invading horde of walkers.

Six episodes have been submitted to the Best Writing (Drama) category, including 8×09, ‘Honor,’ Carl’s death episode, and 8×16, ‘Wrath,’ which brought an end to the long-running conflict with the Saviors. Other episodes AMC hopes to receive nominations for are 8×08, ‘How It’s Gotta Be,’ 8×04, ‘Some Guy,’ 8×14, ‘Still Gotta Mean Something,’ and 8×15, ‘Worth.’

Other hopefuls are Best Costumes (Contemporary) for ‘Some Guy,’ Best Cinematography (Single-Camera, One Hour) for four season 8 episodes, including ‘Honor,’ Best Hairstyling (Single-Camera Series), Best Makeup (Non-Prosthetic, Single-Camera Series), Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama Series), Best Production Design (Contemporary, One Hour), Best Sound Editing (One Hour Series), Best Sound Mixing (One Hour Series), and Best Casting (Drama).

AMC is also going to bat for Anais Lilit for Best Actress (Short Form Comedy/Drama Series) for the aired-in-between-commercials The Walking Dead: Red Machete, which AMC has also submitted for Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Program.

The cabler has also submitted The Minds Behind: The Walking Dead for Best Short Form Nonfiction/Reality Program, The Walking Dead: Behind the Dead for Best Main Title Design, and The Walking Dead 360 Experience: Negan Under Attack for Best Interactive Media (Creative Achievement Within a Scripted Program).

All in all, that’s 51 ‘for your consideration’ submissions put forth by AMC.

The Walking Dead was Emmy-nominated every year between 2011 and 2017, winning just twice for its prosthetic makeup (2011, 2012).

AMC’s submissions are in full below:

Best Drama Series

Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Program

“The Walking Dead: Red Machete”

Best Short Form Nonfiction/Reality Program

“The Minds Behind: The Walking Dead”

Best Drama Actor

Andrew Lincoln

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Austin Amelio

Seth Gilliam

Lennie James

Ross Marquand

Josh McDermitt

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Steven Ogg

Tom Payne

Khary Payton

Norman Reedus

Chandler Riggs

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Lauren Cohan

Danai Gurira

Alanna Masterson

Melissa McBride

Pollyanna McIntosh

Christian Serratos

Best Actress (Short Form Comedy/Drama Series)

Anais Lilit — “The Walking Dead: Red Machete”

Best Directing (Drama)

“Do Not Send Us Astray”

“Some Guy”

“Time for After”

Best Writing (Drama)

“Honor”

“How It’s Gotta Be”

“Some Guy”

“Still Gotta Mean Something”

“Worth”

“Wrath”

Best Casting (Drama)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera, One Hour)

“The Big Scary U”

“Do Not Send Us Astray”

“Honor”

“Mercy”

Best Costumes (Contemporary)

“Some Guy”

Best Hairstyling (Single-Camera Series)

“Wrath”

Best Interactive Media (Creative Achievement within a Scripted Program)

“The Walking Dead 30 Experience: Negan Under Attack”

Best Main Title Design

“The Walking Dead: Behind the Dead”

Best Makeup (Non-Prosthetic, Single-Camera Series)

“Honor”

Best Makeup (Prosthetic)

“Time for After”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama Series)

“Honor”

“How It’s Gotta Be”

“The Key”

“Some Guy”

“Wrath”

Best Production Design (Contemporary, One Hour)

“Honor”

Best Sound Editing (One Hour Series)

“Some Guy”

Best Sound Mixing (One Hour Series)

“Mercy”

“Wrath”

The Walking Dead returns with its ninth season this fall on AMC.