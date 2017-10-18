‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Gets Another Extended Episode

Following the lead of the Season 8 premiere, Episode 8×05 of The Walking Dead will have some extra minutes packed on to its run time.

Set to air on November 19, Episode 8×05 will run from 9:00 pm ET to 10:13 pm ET, making it a 73 minute episode as opposed to the typical 60 minutes. A title and synopsis for the episode have not yet been revealed.

Episode 8×05 follows a trend set by several episodes in Season 7 of The Walking Dead. For example, the midseason 7 premiere ran for 73 minutes, directly followed by episodes airing for 66 minutes and 68 minutes, respectively. The Season 7 premiere ran for just one minute shorter than the Season 8 premiere’s scheduled with a 67-minute run time.

“This season, Rick brings ‘All Out War’ to Negan and his forces,” the Season 8 synopsis reads. “The Saviors are larger, better-equipped, and ruthless — but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive.”

The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season 8 premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.