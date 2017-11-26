‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Episode 6: The King, The Widow, And Rick

On Sunday night, AMC will air the sixth episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season.

Sunday’s Episode 8×06 of The Walking Dead is titled, “The King, The Widow, and Rick.” The officially synopsis for The King, The Widow, and Rick reads, “With things looking up for Rick and our group, an argument breaks out at the Hilltop. The consequences of the decision are life versus death.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Making her return to the AMC series is series regular Pollyanna McIntosh as Rick journeys to the trash heap in seek of aid for the war with Negan. McIntosh’s Jadis, however, may not be so welcoming to the Alexandrian leader.

Following the lead of previous episodes, The King, The Widow, and Rick will steer clear of isolating any storylines for an entire hour. The episode will jump the Hilltop, where Maggie continues to struggle with the decision of whether or not to keep the Savior prisoners alive. Meanwhile, at the Kingdom, King Ezekiel is feeling the losses of his soldiers and Shiva the tiger as Carol attempts to lift his spirits.

Also, following the episode, Talking Dead will reveal the identity of the character set to jump from either The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead or vice verse.

Fear the Walking Dead returns for its fourth season in 2018. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.