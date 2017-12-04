‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Midseason Finale Preview

AMC has released the promo for the super-sized mid-season finale of The Walking Dead 8A.

Rick’s plan to topple Negan and the Saviors just got more complicated.

With the loss of the Kingdom’s soldiers, Rick is forced to turn to Jadis and the Scavengers to forge a deal — join us or die, he says.

Rick is held prisoner at the junkyard while Daryl continues to go rogue, enacting his own plan to quicken the end of the war. With the same garbage truck he used to take out “the Fat Lady” — a truck loaded with speakers meant to lure the horde of walkers away from the Sanctuary — Daryl plans to ram a hole into the side of the compound, unleashing the walkers inside.

Meanwhile, Eugene confronts Dwight over his recent clandestine efforts to sabotage the Saviors from within. If he doesn’t get anyone else hurt, Eugene says, he’ll keep his secret. If not, he’ll tell Negan everything.

Dwight and Eugene come into conflict over Eugene’s efforts to free up the courtyard with a makeshift device (a kite and an iPod), with Dwight trying to talk Eugene down by saying he’s working with his old friends. It means nothing to Eugene, who calls Rick and the Alexandrians “traveling companions, nothing more,” confirming Eugene is a loyal Savior out only for himself.

Rick gets back to the Sanctuary only to see the courtyard cleared — completely free of Walkers. With their biggest advantage over the Saviors now lost, the war between Alexandria, the Hilltop, the Kingdom and the Saviors could lead to major deaths on both sides.

Don’t miss The Walking Dead’s 90 minute mid-season finale airing Sunday, December 10 at 9/8c on AMC.

The Walking DeadSunday at 9PM EST on AMC

