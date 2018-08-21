‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Coming To Netflix In September

Soon AMC fans can binge the eighth season of The Walking Dead on Netflix to their heart’s content, and the debut date is not too far away.

The Walking Dead’s eighth season focused on the storyline All Out War, featuring the much-anticipated showdown between the survivors in Alexandria, the Kingdom, and the Hilltop against Negan’s Saviors, and on September 23rd you can watch all of the episodes as much as you want on Netflix (via EW).

That date is two weeks before The Walking Dead season 9 hits AMC and will deal directly with the fallout from the eighth season. It will also be the exit for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), as both actors are leaving the show.

Season 8 featured the devastating death of Rick’s son Carl Grimes (played by Chandler Riggs), who talked about Lincoln’s departure from the show at a recent panel at Walker Stalker Con in Orlando Florida.

“I don’t want to speak on behalf of Andy, but I think Andy leaving was more of his choice because he had to leave his family for seven months,” Riggs said, as opposed to the network’s choice of killing Carl. “He had to leave his family for seven months at a time. Having to leave and go to work. He would come over to the states and film for that long, every single year for nine years straight. It’s just insane. There were times where I was going to school while I was on the show and there were times where I just was like ‘Why am I even here? This is so pointless!’”

Rick and Carl have been focal points of the show since its debut, and season 9 and beyond will be a very different place without either character being involved. Rick will still have a role to play in the first part of season 9, though many believe he won’t be involved in the back-half of the season.

Regardless of how his time on the show comes to an end, season 10 will be odd for many fans who have grown to love the leader of the survivors all these years, but at least you can rewatch all his old episodes on Netflix.

