‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Preview Special Airs Tonight

Ahead of Fear the Walking Dead midseason 3 premiere on Sunday night, AMC will air a special episode of Talking Dead to preview the upcoming eighth season of The Walking Dead.

Airing at 8 pm ET on AMC, The Walking Dead Season 8 preview will feature a number of The Walking Dead‘s stars including Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Morgan Jones actor Lennie James. If the Talking Dead Twitter account’s call for questions are any indication, Carol actress Melissa McBride will be there, too!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the special will be hosted by Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick.

Lennie James is one of five remaining actors from The Walking Dead‘s first season, along with Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs, Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln, Carol actress Melissa McBride, and Daryl actor Norman Reedus. James, however, took a hiatus from the show as his Morgan Jones character went missing for several seasons.

Morgan joined the AMC series in the finale episode of its sixth season, portraying the iconic villain Negan. Negan’s presence completely shook the landscape of the show as he was introduced by killing two of the series’ key characters and bullying Rick Grimes for the next 15 episodes. Season Eight, however, will see the survivors going to war against Negan.

During The Walking Dead Season 8 preview special, fans will get a brand new look at the Season 8 premiere which has been kept under impressive wraps in the ramp up to its airing.

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead returns September 10th. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.