‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Wraps Production

On Wednesday, The Walking Dead wrapped production on its eighth season and 115th overall episode.

The AMC series began shooting its eighth season near the end of April, airing its 100th episode and Season 8 premiere on October 22, and concluding its All Out War storyline on November 22. The Season 8 finale will air on April 1, 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple took to Twitter with a message to the cast and crew upon wrapping. “Thanks and more thanks and gratitude and awe and thanks to the fine band of spiritual siblings who make the Walking Dead program, giving it all they’ve got,” Gimple wrote. “That is a wrap and you are remarkable. It’s a privilege to fight alongside you.”

Thanks and more thanks and gratitude and awe and thanks to the fine band of spiritual siblings who make the Walking Dead program, giving it all they’ve got. That is a wrap and you are remarkable. It’s a privilege to fight alongside you. — Scott M. Gimple (@ScottMGimple) November 23, 2017

Though the AMC series has wrapped production, only five episodes of its eighth season have aired to date. The sixth is set to air on Sunday night with two remaining before a midseason hiatus and a return in mid-February.

The Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead is directed by visual effects genius and executive producer Greg Nicotero, who also directed the Season 8 premiere and three episodes between the two.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead is expected to begin production in 2018.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.