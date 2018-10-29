‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Offering Best Episodes in Years

The Walking Dead is on absolute roll in its ninth season. Each new episode has been better than its predecessor.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×04 follow. Major spoilers!

Sunday night, the AMC zombie show proved its “nobody is safe” mantra remains true. Fans have long known Andrew Lincoln would leave his role as Rick Grimes behind following Season Nine but two major aspects of the character facing an imminent death shocked fans.

First of all, Rick is bowing out merely half way through the first half of the season. Typically, The Walking Dead builds toward a massive Mid-Season Finale type of event to bolster the ratings and anticipation before heading into the yearly hiatus. This season wasted no time in sending Rick off (rightfully making way for the rest of the story to begin in Episode 9×06) by having him suffer a serious injury in Episode 9×04.

This leads the second big factor: Rick appears to be dying. When the word got out that Andrew Lincoln would leave The Walking Dead in Season Nine, many fans assumed he would just leave — and he still might — but the show offered a genuine shocker on Sunday night. Rick Grimes was bucked off of a horse and impaled, providing a proper cliffhanger with the character laying beside a road surrounded by walkers.

The truth of the matter, though, is the shocking Rick Grimes moment is only a very small part of why The Walking Dead has been great in Season Nine. Episode 9×04 solidified the show’s ranking among must-watch TV shows on Sunday nights, once again. Core characters were brought into the mix in major ways, newcomers like Negan were given important and compelling dialogue, and it all felt genuine and real. New showrunner Angela Kang continues to shine.

Prior to Rick Grimes’ impaling, he and Daryl Dixon were flung into a ditch during a bout spawned by their opposing views on Negan’s fate. While trapped in a pit together, they were both forced to show who they are. Both Lincoln and Norman Reedus delivering compelling performances but that’s not why the scene was so welcome. The scene thrived because the characters actually talked to each other, meaningfully, like they had in previous seasons.

Throughout Season Seven and Season Eight, the once fan-favorite character of Daryl was reduced to far less words than in any prior season. This year, the character is playing a key role in the major stories and letting his voice be heard — and he is not the only one. Michonne, Maggie, Carol, and newcomers like Alden and Cyndie are all playing important roles in the ensemble’s story! It’s a welcome transition back to an ensemble nature which The Walking Dead was built on in its early seasons but had strayed away from when the focus shifted to solely Rick and Negan’s feud.

Storylines which would have taken many episodes (if not an entire season or, at least, half season) are being wrapped up quickly in Season Nine with a high-quality payoff to match the pace. Within the first three episodes, the mystery of Saviors going missing was both introduced and resolved before it went on to play a role in the important conversation Rick and Daryl had on Sunday night.

Remember the days of the group clearing the prison of walkers creating a claustrophobic and terrifying feel? The moments where a character could be cut loose at any time? What about when relationships were at the forefront and questions about the still-darkened parts of the uncharted map were exciting and intriguing? Each of those themes have been brought back into the fold, brilliantly.

The Walking Dead has expanded its universe massively while simultaneously returning to its true nature. It is being driven by a core group of survivors, many of whom have varying perspectives on what is right and what is wrong. The undead remain a threat, humans are at each other’s threats, and logical, morally challenging decisions remain a threat.

Of course, there are a dozen episodes remaining in Season Nine so any hyperbolic claims about it being the best in years or on TV right now could end up ringing false by the season finale in April or May. Through four episodes, though, The Walking Dead has delivered its best consecutive episode run in years with Episode 9×05 aiming to follow suit. The AMC show has not missed a single step in Season Nine, so far.

For some, it may be too little, too late after years of investment and simply losing interest. However, for those fans who are flirting with the idea of coming back to the show and the millions who have stuck around since 2010’s episodes, The Walking Dead is delivering its most exciting season in years and commanding respect. The recent episodes are creatively impressive, violently satisfying, and dramatically compelling. Like, love, hate, or indifferent on the preceding seasons, Season Nine is proving to be far superior to the 32 episodes which preceded it, regardless. The Walking Dead is simply great right now.

If you’re not watching The Walking Dead, you should be.

