The Walking Dead to Air Season 9 Reruns as Part of Fourth of July Marathon

AMC will air its latest Dead, White and Blue marathon event in celebration of the Fourth of July, re-airing episodes of The Walking Dead Seasons 7-9 beginning Wednesday, July 3 at 5/6c.

The marathon launches with extended Season 7 mid-season premiere “Rock in the Road,” which introduces Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) to eccentric Kingdom leader Ezekiel (Khary Payton) as Alexandria readies a stand against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

After the 1:45 AM re-airing of Season 7 finale “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life,” the marathon resumes Thursday, July 4 at 9:00 AM with Season 8 premiere “Mercy.” That season’s finale, “Wrath,” will air at 2:00 AM before the marathon resumes with Season 9 premiere “A New Beginning” again at 9:00 AM on Friday.

The marathon will conclude Saturday, July 6 when Season 9 finale, “The Storm,” airs at 2:04 AM. Full schedule listings are available on the AMC website.

Two weeks later, on Friday, July 19, AMC will return to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con with its first look at The Walking Dead Season 10, due out this October.

“Things are going to pick up with a little bit more of a time passage, not a giant one like we’ve had, but winter will be over and people will be going to be in a different emotional space,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW of Season 10, which continues the survivors’ strife against Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers.

“I’m working on the premiere, and we’re gonna, I don’t know… I’m crazy. I was like, ‘Let’s just do snow’ which is actually impossible to do. So so there’s other stuff in [the Season Ten premiere] where I’m like, I must be psychotic, because let’s just do more stuff we’ve never done on this show that feels impossible. That’s part of the fun of the show.”

Season 9 wrapped with Ezekiel unknowingly making contact with an outside community, a story thread Kang compares to a Marvel movie post-credits tag.

“Obviously, there are some problems to be worked out with the Whisperers, these crazy neighbors that come in and out and cause chaos in their world,” Kang said.

“That’s something to play out, and obviously there will be other storylines that are kind of intersecting with all of this. It’s always fun to have more than one thing going on at once. We’ll find out how this radio voice, what they have to do with our people and their world. We’re having fun working on the pieces of this season, so hopefully it will go well. I’m knocking on a lot of wood.”

The Dead, White and Blue marathon premieres Wednesday, July 3 at 5/6c on AMC.