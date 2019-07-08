The Walking Dead Season 9 Blu-ray Officially Announced

Lionsgate will bring the complete The Walking Dead Season 9 to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital August 20. Pre-orders are live now.

Special features include a tribute to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), an “In Memoriam” featurette paying tribute to the memorable deaths of the season, and a featurette exploring new villains Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers. Also included are never-before-seen deleted scenes and a bonus scene from the Season 9 mid-season finale, “Evolution.”

• Deleted Scenes

• “Seasons Change” Featurette

• “In Memoriam” Featurette

• “The Whisperers: Behind the Mask” Featurette

• “Rick Farewell” Featurette

• “Time Jump” Featurette

• Bonus Scene: Episode 908

• “Inside Episode …” Featurettes per episode

• “Making of …” Featurettes per episode

An iconic pop-culture character says goodbye when Season 9 of The Walking Dead arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital), DVD and Digital August 20 from Lionsgate. New showrunner Angela Kang takes the helm as Rick Grimes prepares to make his exit from one of the world’s most popular TV series. The Walking Dead Season 9 stars award winner Andrew Lincoln (Love Actually, Heartbreaker), Norman Reedus (The Boondock Saints, Triple 9), Lauren Cohan (All Eyez on Me, TV’s Whiskey Cavalier, Mile 22), Danai Gurira (Black Panther, All Eyez on Me), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Watchmen, TV’s The Good Wife and Grey’s Anatomy), and Academy Award® nominee Samantha Morton (2003, Best Actress, In America).

Last season brought the culmination of “All Out War,” which pitted Rick Grimes and his group of survivors against the Saviors and their leader, Negan. With Negan’s life in his hands, Rick had a character-defining choice in front of him, and he spared Negan to uphold the values his late son, Carl, championed – values that created conflict within his group. Now, with our survivors rebuilding civilization under Rick’s leadership a year and a half after the end of the war, it’s a time of relative peace among the communities. However, the world they knew is rapidly changing, nature is literally taking over, and, as time passes, the communities confront unexpected obstacles and danger. But nothing can prepare them for the formidable force they’re about to encounter, threatening the very idea of civilization our survivors have worked so hard to build.

The home entertainment release of The Walking Dead season 9 includes multiple making-of featurettes, including a look at the memorable deaths of the season, deleted scenes, and a bonus scene. The Walking Dead Season 9 Blu-ray and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $80.99 and $70.98, respectively.

The Walking Dead Season 9 is available to own August 20. The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Season 10 in October.

