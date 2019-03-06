‘The Walking Dead’: Eugene’s Actual Rosita and Gabriel Charts Revealed

The latest episode of The Walking Dead season 9, “Guardians”, brought us deeper into the world order of new villain Alpha and her Whisperer clan, but in the midst of all those thrills (and some truly bloody moments), there was also a subplot that told a very unconventional love story.

That story follows a love rectangle that now exists between Rosita (Christian Serratos), Siddiq (Avi Nash), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Eugene (Josh McDermitt). Basically, Rosita is carrying Siddiq’s baby, but is in a loving relationship with Gabriel, while Eugene is pining for Rosita from afar.

That unrequited love inspired Eugene to help Gabriel make the very tough decision of whether or not to stay with Rosita and help raise another man’s baby. Of course, Eugene approaches the situation in the way that only Eugene can, by breaking it all down to the hard science! It was a great Eugene / Gabriel scene where the latter tries (rather awkwardly) to validate the former’s crazy approach to love and commitment – complete with an extensive series of charts!

Now, thanks to EW, Walking Dead fans can check out the full level of Eugene mania that exists in these Rosita love charts. Check that out below:

Ultimately, Gabriel reaches a decision (with or without the charts) to stay with Rosita, and last we saw, he and Rosita and Siddiq were all headed into the house to work out their situation like adults. Eugene was left on the side to watch, but he seemed to admire the cupid act he pulled off.

The story of what happened between Rosita, Gabriel and Siddiq is just one mystery to come out of the the six-year time jump to season 9B. At the moment, The Walking Dead has shuffled quite a few major character relationships, with little explanation as to why or how things ended up this way. In fact, not even Seth Gilliam knew that he and Rosita would be an item, after the time jump!

At the moment it’s hard to tell how or when the show will begin to fill in the blanks – but then, may that intrigue is exactly what the show runners are hoping for to keep fans hooked?

