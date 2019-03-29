‘The Walking Dead’: Negan Trolls the “Love Quadrangle” in Season 9 Finale Clip

A clip released ahead of Sunday’s Walking Dead Season Nine finale sees Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) trolling the “love quadrangle” of Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Siddiq (Avi Nash), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), and a pregnant Rosita (Christian Serratos) during a blizzard. Negan has been relocated from his prison cell to prevent his freezing to death, and the long-time solitary confinement prisoner is enjoying his new company.

“Gabe. Your girl’s doc is also your girl’s baby daddy, which kind of begs the question: you ever wonder what the hell is going on in there when she has her ‘appointments?’” Negan asks through a grin.

“You could try to be a little less predictable,” Gabriel says. “We’re all grownups here. And none of us would ever let that ruin the longstanding friendships and mutual respect we have.”

“You know what, you’re right,” Negan says. “That is a very mature attitude, Father Not the Father. Is that unpredictable enough for you?”

Also present are Judith (Cailey Fleming) and little brother RJ (Antony Azor), left in the care of their fellow Alexandrians while mother Michonne (Danai Gurira) and uncle Daryl (Norman Reedus) help relocate the citizens of the Kingdom after the domain overseen by King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Carol (Melissa McBride) is forced to shutter. The trip brings the traveling group directly into Whisperer territory, but it’s the storm that poses the greatest threat to the survivors.

“I’m dying for people to see it. For me, it was one of the most technically challenging things I have ever done in my career as a director and as an effects artist who has to visualize this world,” episode director Greg Nicotero told The Hollywood Reporter. “The other big challenge is this: How do you follow something like episode 15 with a season finale? While we were shooting it, we all said that episode 15 felt like a season finale. It was a moment where you want to end the show with people reeling and recovering. Adding a little P.S. on it, with the magnitude of what we did? I think people are going to be blown away.”

The Walking Dead brings Season Nine to a close Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

