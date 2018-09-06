‘The Walking Dead’ Logo Isn’t Decaying Anymore

The Walking Dead logo’s trend of decaying with each new season appears to be ending with Season Nine.

Since the AMC zombie drama’s first season, the show’s logo which concludes its opening credits is seen becoming less and less of a semblance of itself. The words The Walking Dead never became hard to read but cracks and dirt began to heavily overtake the once-white lettering. Now, the letters appear to be cleaning up a bit and being rebuilt, a possible metaphor for the show’s narrative and its characters. In Season Nine, the logo will feature a more polished white with a bit of green growing into it.

The green could indicate the natural world overgrowing what was left behind but it’s more likely representing the hopeful future the characters are looking to build. Check out the logo below.

Could this be a sign of things to come on the AMC show? With Rick Grimes set to exit, is it possible the grass could still be getting greener for the ones he leaves behind?

“Last season brought the culmination of ‘All Out War,’ which pitted Rick Grimes and his group of survivors against the Saviors and their cunning leader, Negan,” the Season Nine synopsis for The Walking Dead reads. “With Negan’s life in his hands, Rick had a character-defining choice in front of him. By making the unilateral decision to spare Negan, Rick upheld the values his late son, Carl, championed in order to build for the future, but created conflict within his group.

“Now, we see our survivors a year and a half after the end of the war, rebuilding civilization under Rick’s steadfast leadership. It is a time of relative peace among the communities as they work together, looking to the past to forge the future, but the world they knew is rapidly changing as man-made structures continue to degrade, and nature takes over, changing the landscape and creating new challenges for our survivors.

“As time passes, the communities confront unexpected obstacles, danger, and of course, walkers, but nothing quite prepares them for the formidable force they are about to encounter, which threatens the very idea of civilization that our survivors have worked so hard to build.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.