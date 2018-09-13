‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Sneak Peek Reveals Menacing New Look at Negan

If the new sneak peek for The Walking Dead proves one thing, it’s that even though he’s behind bars, Negan is still the most menacing man on the planet.

Toward the end of the 30-second promo, which was initially released on Wednesday, we get our best glimpse yet at Negan after the time jump. Instead of seeing a dark figure in the corner of a jail cell, this shot gets right up in the villain’s face, allowing us all to see that his eyes haven’t lost one bit of their fire.

Hearing him talk to Rick from inside the cell, and seeing his eyes light up when he talks about the future, it’s clear that Negan is still a force to be reckoned with.

If you’ve read the comics, you know that Negan doesn’t stay in prison for much longer. Once the time jump occurs and the Whisperers arrive, he manages to talk his way out of the cell so that he can help the group.

Negan being alive, even behind bars, is already a major point of contention for the survivors, especially those in Hilltop. Maggie believes wholeheartedly that Negan needs to die for what he’s done, but Rick doesn’t feel the same way. Of course, it was this debate that led to Maggie and Daryl discussing a coup at the very end of the Season 8 finale.

Multiple years have passed since that conversation took place, but Maggie won’t have forgotten about it. Still, Negan remains alive and well, sitting in the prison that Morgna built, and waiting for the day when someone will make the mistake of letting him walk free.

