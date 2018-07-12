When Does ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Trailer Drop?

The Walking Dead Season Nine trailer is upon us, set to release on Friday, July 20 during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic Con.

The trailer will release between 12:15 pm and 1:15 on July 20, with it premiering at the San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H and having a near simultaneous release online.

While there have been a slew of rumors and speculation regarding the AMC shows ninth season, the trailer is a sure thing and the cast members in attendance of the Hall H panel have been revealed.

Cast members in attendance will be Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan, and Melissa McBride. Executive producers Scott Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, and Greg Nicotero will also attend, along with new showrunner Angela Kang.

Despite recent rumors, Jon Bernthal is not expected to appear at San Diego Comic Con for The Walking Dead, though his Shane Walsh character will appear in a Season Nine episode.

“I think that when we got the news that Carl was dying on the show, it certainly for me, it felt like very much a bookend of a much bigger journey that began in the hospital,” Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln told ComicBook.com after The Walking Dead‘s Season Eight finale “Searching for his wife and his son were the two engines that kept this man alive at the beginning of the show eight years. To lose the second engine that fueled him, at this point, certainly did feel, to me personally, not just the end of a chapter but a book, really.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th.