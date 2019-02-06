‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9B Character Portraits Released

AMC has released a batch of character portraits for the upcoming back half of The Walking Dead Season Nine.

Following the loss of Jesus, the show goes on with key characters becoming more important. Now, new looks at Daryl, Michonne, Judith, and Carol have dropped in anticipation of the Mid-Season Nine premiere. The Walking Dead Episode 9×09 will be titled, “Adaptation.” The official synopsis for Adaptation reads, “The group unmasks a disturbing and dangerous new thread. An escaped captive revisits his past.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out The Walking Dead Season 9B’s character portraits in the gallery below. As more character portraits are released, the gallery below will be updated!

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7738]

Moving forward, The Walking Dead will quite literally “unmask” the new foe, learning that living people are blending in with the dead to use them as weapons and disguise themselves for attacks. As the show goes on, Samantha Morton will be revealed as the actress behind Whisperer leader Alpha with her second in command Beta being portrayed by Sons of Anarchy and Remember the Titans alum Ryan Hurst.

“I’m really excited about the cast we have,” The Walking Dead showrunner Kang explained to ComicBook.com. “Samantha Morton and Ryan Hurst as Alpha and Beta. I just think they brought so much energy and intensity already to the process, like in such a great way. And I think we get to tell a bit of a story that is sort of a mystery. I think in many ways they’re the most formidable group that we’ve come across because they have the power of zombies behind them. So that’s something that I’m really excited for people to see.”

Fans of Robert Kirkman’s comics have an advanced understanding of what to expect from the villainous Whisperer group as it is developed on the AMC series — and it’s going to be deadly.

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.