Second ‘Walking Dead’ Crossover Revealed in ‘Fear’ Season 5 Trailer

The second Walking Dead crossover was officially revealed Sunday when the just-released Fear the Walking Dead Season Five trailer reunited Morgan (Lennie James) and former Savior Dwight (Austin Amelio), again bridging the mothership series and the spinoff after longtime Walking Dead star James jumped to Fear in its fourth season.

Dwight was last seen in The Walking Dead Season Eight finale, where he was banished from the Virginia settlements under threat of death by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

“I have no idea. I really don’t,” Amelio admitted in January when asked what happens when Dwight and Morgan reunite. “I know that both of our stories, there’s redemptive qualities to where we’re going and what we want to give back into the world. I know he’s aware of me. We haven’t met. We haven’t worked across from each other on The Walking Dead. Hopefully, there’s a little putting the past behind.”

Amelio, who was revealed as the newest Fear star in January, joins after James was installed as new series lead when former leading lady Kim Dickens’ Madison Clark was killed off midway through Season Four.

The revamped season, under new showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, further introduced new series regulars June (Jenna Elfman), John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), Althea (Maggie Grace), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), and group newcomers Sarah (Mo Collins) and Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), who join veterans Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), and Luciana (Danay García).

Appearing at Walker Stalker Con Atlanta late last year, Amelio suggested Dwight’s search for long-missing wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista) will be what brings him west just as Morgan and his newly-united group head out in search of strangers in need.

“I’m going to find Sherry. I’m alive,” Amelio said, before noting the scarred Dwight was “put through the ringer” and “paid his dues” even before escaping the clutches of since-ousted Savior leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). “He hates Negan, he loves his wife… he’s gonna go find his wife.”

Following a promising hint tucked away inside a note that simply read “Honeymoon,” Amelio told ComicBook.com in April Dwight’s mission to reconnect with his wife is intertwined with his desire to “put some good back in the world, too, whatever that means.”

Morgan and company last decided against heading to Alexandria — then overseen by the since-missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) — and instead stayed behind to act out the pay-it-forward goodwill mission first put into motion by trucker Polar Bear (Stephen Henderson).

Walking Dead chief content officer and Fear executive producer Scott Gimple recently hinted the upcoming fifth season will have wider ties to the greater Walking Dead Universe when promising a “bananas” 2020 during an appearance on Talking Dead.

“There’s gonna be some pre-announcements made, we’re gonna have some announcements after that,” Gimple said.

“But what I will say is Fear the Walking Dead is coming up in June, and there is a story in the first half of the season that has to do with one of these greater stories of the universe that will bring in some of the things that all of you guys have seen before, and it will expand it out just a little bit more, and then we’ll have an announcement.”

Heading into season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, the group’s mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what’s left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. But trust won’t be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed.

Fear the Walking Dead Season Five also adds a new series regular in former Once Upon a Time star Karen David, who plays Grace, and will see the return of the long-missing Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades).

The new season launches Sunday, June 2 on AMC.

