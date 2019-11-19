The Walking Dead Showrunner on Snuffing Out a Possible Renewed Romance Between Siddiq and Rosita

Was a renewed romance in the cards for Siddiq (Avi Nash) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) in The Walking Dead? Their off-screen fling led to baby daughter Coco, born in-between Seasons 9 and 10, but Rosita has since been coupled with Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). The ensuing “love quadrangle” — counting the presence of intrusive “co-parent” Eugene (Josh McDermitt), whose unreturned feelings over Rosita pushed him into taking up temporary residency at Hilltop — has since been cut to a more traditional love triangle: Siddiq was quietly murdered by Whisperer spy Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) in 10×07, “Open Your Eyes,” which flirted with the possibility of a rekindled romance between the two just before Siddiq’s untimely death. Was their friendship drifting back towards romance?

“No, I don’t think so. I mean, they made a baby, so there clearly is was something between them that was worthwhile,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW. “I think like they would have just continued to have a fun, sparky friendship maybe, which maybe there’s a little romantic tension underlying that. But I actually don’t think the two of them were ever in love with each other. I think they had fun together and they really like each other and they’re attracted to each other, and that probably lingers. It wasn’t that long ago that they were some sort of a couple, but I don’t think they would’ve gotten together.”

Asked the same by EW, Nash laughed off the question, admitting a second Siddiq-Rosita love connection will be left as a tragic “what if.”

“Everybody asks me that. People are really gunning for a second Coco, huh?!” Nash said. “I always loved that those characters had this tragic set of ‘what ifs’ tied to their relationship from the start: What if they had been more than a fling? What if Siddiq had wanted more? What if Rosita hadn’t been with Gabe when she was pregnant? WHAT IF EUGENE WOULD JUST GET THE MESSAGE ALREADY?!”

“The truth is I don’t know,” Nash continued. “That said… I do think these characters are of the sort of people who find their way back to each other time and time again over the course of their lives, and that maybe just once, the timing is right and it sticks. But that’s just another tragic ‘what if?’”

The Walking Dead next airs its midseason finale Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9/8c on AMC.