How Latest ‘The Walking Dead’ Victim Could Return

Spoilers for Sunday night’s The Walking Dead Episode 8×15, Worth, follow!

Though he end up being killed by Negan, Simon has a long running history with the Savior leader. Simon was so crucial to Negan’s reign, he was once billed as his “right hand man.” In his latest episode, some serious developments of Simon’s past were teased through dialogue which could be presented in a Negan-flashback saga.

“That’d be really cool,” Simon actor Steven Ogg told ComicBook.com. “That’s always fun to see, I think, for everyone. I always had the idea that it’d be fun to do a spinoff where it’s Negan and I in our onesies at camp. How these two came to be.”

Of course, Simon is a character unique to the AMC series, having never existed in Robert Kirkman’s source material. With that fact in mind, Simon seems like the type of character Negan would have killed in his Here’s Negan backstory which was printed last year.

The 48-page Here’s Negan adventure did reveal how Negan lost his wife Lucille, how he adopted the baseball bat, and how he became the leader of the group called the Saviors. The first meeting of Dwight and Negan was revealed on these pages, so there is room for Simon’s history with Negan to be revealed on the AMC show.

Details like Simon’s slaying of Oceanside’s men and boys were a surprise to both the audience and the actor. The decisions and moments leading to his executing of the community’s survivors would be an interesting aspect added to the potential Negan flashback episode or mini series.

“That was a surprise, and of course, that’s what can be tough,” Ogg said. “You make certain choices as an actor, and I made certain choices, and you never know. Getting that, I didn’t know if I was always supposed to be this psycho man, or was it supposed to be something a little unknown and different? It’s interesting, how it played out, but I didn’t know about that, for sure.”

