‘The Walking Dead’ Executive Producer Planning Another Spinoff

Scott Gimple, AMC’s Chief Content Officer for the entire Walking Dead brand and executive producer on The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead, has another spinoff in the works.

“I’m working on something to announce,” Gimple said during The Walking Dead‘s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Friday. He teased looking at “the past, present, and future of the universe.”

In March, before the flagship series and the spinoff crossed over for the first time, Gimple told The Hollywood Reporter he intended to continue to mine the universe and expand the brand through “traditional stuff, non-traditional stuff, stuff people don’t expect.”

“We have a bunch of different things in mind,” Gimple said of the “cool new Walking Dead stuff” on the way. “Some things that are really complimentary to the stuff we’re doing now and some stuff that’s far afield and very different.”

Gimple’s promotion to brand ambassador came as a means of offsetting Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman’s move to Amazon: Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment inked a first-look deal with Amazon Studios last summer, and the comic book creator already has two animated series based on his comics — Invincible and Super Dinosaur — in the works.

Gimple didn’t rule out future short form digital fare like Flight 462 or the Emmy-nominated Red Machete, saying instead the creatives are open to exploring a wide variety of media to build up the Walking Dead world.

“I’m hoping to do a variety of different projects that are probably more in line with what we see on TV but maybe in different rhythms and formats and things like that,” he said. “We’ll still continue to come out with great digital content but I’m excited about the kind of stuff we can do. But I really am talking about all sides of it and I know we’ll have more to talk about soon on that.”

Gimple hopes to explore “different ways to tell stories, possibly with characters we know and possibly with characters we don’t.”

Red Machete director Avi Youabian and writer Nick Bernardone said in June there are plans for more Walking Dead tales set beyond both series, which could see the return of little-seen or dead characters.

“In the future, you can probably expect to see a little bit more connectivity to the show universe, if not the expanded show’s universe. I think folks want to see a bit more of folks that either have already passed on the show, or folks that we haven’t spent enough time with,” Bernardone told Deadline, teasing “we’re going to see more of these kinds of things and unique ways to tell stories that aren’t so strictly narrative-based.”

The Walking Dead premieres season 9 Sunday, October 7 on AMC.