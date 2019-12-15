The Walking Dead Star Teases a Big Spoiler About Negan and the Whisperers

According to The Walking Dead star Cailey Fleming, Judith Grimes believes it’s a “good thing” pal Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) escaped from jail because he could prove useful against Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers — a still unfolding story involving something spoilery the actress “can’t talk about” just yet. Set loose by a so far unidentified accomplice in Season 10 episode 4, “Silence the Whisperers,” Negan eventually strolled into Whisperer territory and, after passing every test posed by a suspicious Beta (Ryan Hurst), seemingly swore his loyalty to Alpha as the newest member of her cult.

“I think that Judith thinks that it’s a good thing [Negan escaped], because … he was just picking tomatoes, right? He had this bodyguard and all he could do was pick tomatoes and he’d go back in his cell,” Fleming said on Instagram Live during a takeover of the Walking Dead Instagram page. “But I think that she thinks that he can be useful for the Whisperers, and he could help with the whole Whisperer thing that’s gonna… the Whisperer thing that I can’t talk about.”

Whether or not Fleming is hinting at a major turning point from the comic books, it’s “so hard not to spoil anything,” the 12-year-old actress said. “It is like the hardest thing in the whole entire world, because I like to tell people what’s gonna happen, but I can’t, because I have to keep it all in until the episode comes out.”

When Negan first escaped from jail in Season 9, it was a gun-toting Judith who brought him back, and Fleming says Judith still has faith in uncle Negan.

“I think that Judith thinks Negan could be helpful,” she said. “That’s all I’ll say.”

We can rule out Judith as Negan’s secret accomplice: she was off with mother Michonne (Danai Gurira) at Hilltop when Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) discovered Negan’s empty cell, with signs pointing towards Daryl (Norman Reedus) as the surprise culprit.

While Fleming says Daryl (Norman Reedus) is the “coolest uncle” for Judith, she calls the dynamic between Judith and Negan “one of the best relationships ever on the show.”

“She has so many different people that she has special relationships with, but seeing that many people don’t trust Negan, and knowing that Judith does, they have a really special bond that I don’t think she has with anybody else,” Fleming said.

TWD Season 10 resumes with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC.