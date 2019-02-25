‘The Walking Dead’ Might Be Losing Another Big Character

A Walking Dead star has revealed their move to Los Angeles, suggesting their tenure with the show will come to an end this season.

Appearing on Los Angeles’ KTLA 5, new Southern California resident Katelyn Nacon opened up about her “very exciting” relocation from Georgia, where The Walking Dead is filmed:

“It’s good, it’s good, I haven’t had anything crazy happen to me yet,” the Enid actress said.

Following training under Siddiq (Avi Nash) and a six-year time jump, Enid has since become the Hilltop’s resident doctor and entered into a romance with former Savior Alden (Callan McAuliffe).

The latter is currently a hostage of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers, who have marched on Hilltop to arrange the return of Alpha’s jailed daughter Lydia (Cassidy McClincy).

Nacon’s co-star, Father Gabriel actor Seth Gilliam, previously warned “devastation” will soon reach The Walking Dead, likely brought about by these new enemies who embrace the undead by utilizing their flesh as macabre disguises.

In creator Robert Kirkman’s comic books, the Whisperers quickly rack up a hefty body count — and their arrival could signal doom for Enid.

When asked by INSIDER in December if Enid’s newfound happiness with Alden signaled an impending tragic shakeup, Nacon said “it’s hard to say,” noting Enid has become a much-needed part of Hilltop as its doctor.

“Either way it’s just nice to see Enid kind of take on this new role and character about herself,” Nacon said.

“She is becoming happy and ever since that, which is always scary, I think there’s still a lot that she’s trying to learn from. And I think there’s still a lot that she needs to teach the community around her. So she still has a lot more to do.”

Nacon, who boarded The Walking Dead in its fifth season in 2015, also appeared on T@gged and has since released a single, ‘Undone,’ as part of a blossoming music career.

Nacon’s former Walking Dead co-star Chandler Riggs, who played Enid’s once-boyfriend Carl Grimes, relocated to Los Angeles last year to pursue music and other acting opportunities after his character was killed off midway through Season Eight.

Season Nine has since seen sendoffs for the still-living Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan). Jesus (Tom Payne) was the first major death of the season, struck down as the initial victim of the Whisperers.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

