The Walking Dead Issues Social Media Spoiler Warning Ahead of Sunday’s “Walk With Us”

The Walking Dead is warning fans to be careful of spoilers on social media ahead of the Sunday airing of Season 10 episode 12, “Walk With Us.” The major episode is the latest to be made available 48 hours before its television debut on AMC Premiere, the cabler’s subscription service allowing early access to ad-free episodes of The Walking Dead on Friday nights. Picking up where last week’s “Morning Star” left off, with Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers launching a fiery attack on the Hilltop colony, “Walk With Us” continues the Whisperer War before pitting the split up survivors against multiple threats.

“If you haven’t seen this week’s #WalkingDead PLEASE be careful of spoilers,” reads a tweet published by @TheWalkingDead Saturday. “People can be, you know, the worst.”

Unsolicited spoilers are copious on both social media and the unofficial Walking Dead subreddit, where trolls are private messaging users details from the episode.

In “Walk With Us,” Carol (Melissa McBride) wrestles with decisions and consequences brought about by pursuing her vendetta against Alpha, who murdered son Henry (Matt Lintz), while now displaced Hilltop survivors try to survive outside the walls of their burned down home. Alden (Callan McAuliffe) and Kelly (Angel Theory) find themselves caring for Adam, the adopted son of Hilltop blacksmith Earl (John Finn), while Mary (Thora Birch), the former Whisperer known as Gamma, attempts to assimilate into the community of distrustful survivors.

Meanwhile, Alpha and Beta (Ryan Hurst) continue their plot to terrorize the survivors with a masked Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) among their ranks.

“Alpha fundamentally did not want her daughter to be living and raised with people that have such fundamental disagreements how to live,” Morton explained on a recent episode of Talking Dead. “So it’s not just about being a Whisperer or not being a Whisperer, it’s just that Alpha, since the apocalypse, just thinks that the way we live in society is so unbelievably wrong. And it doesn’t make any sense, and all the reasons that she has for that.”

After Lydia (Cassady McClincy) rejected her mother for the final time in “Stalker,” Alpha was left with “nothing to lose.”

“To lose her daughter initially to the other group was awful, but then you find her scene in the gas station where Lydia makes the choice she makes,” Morton added. “I think at that point Alpha goes into a different head space of, it’s almost like when you’re fighting and you don’t think you’ve got any fight left in you, and you find one more breath, one more kick, one more push, one more punch. So for Alpha in that moment, she’s got nothing to lose now.”

"Walk With Us" premieres Sunday, March 15 at 9/8c on AMC.