With a new episode of The Walking Dead comes the possibility of characters being killed off on Sunday night.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×11 is titled, “Bounty.” The official synopsis for Bounty reads, “The savage group led by Alpha confronts the Hilltop in a harrowing attempt to retrieve her daughter. A supply run for the Kingdom turns into a dangerous quest.” The episode is directed by Meera Menon on a script from Matt Negrete.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The conflict is coming to the Hilltop’s front door. So, let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe in The Walking Dead Episode 9×11…

Michonne- Safe. Mysteries are currently surrounding Michonne. What is her “X” scar? Why can’t she see Maggie? How did she save the Hilltop’s lives? She has now faced the Whisperers and will make her way back to Alexandria to inform her community, safely as she is not in Episode 9×11.

Negan- Safe. Negan’s jailbreak might be the most danger he faces in the entire season, now hanging out back in his prison cell, willingly. Absent from 9×11.

Carol- Safe. Carol will lead a Kingdom group on a supply run as they hunt both needs and wants. Though they will encounter an unexpected walker threat, Carol is the most hardened of the group, and will likely be among the most logical, as well.

Daryl- Safe. Having ditched his solitary life, Daryl will lead the Hilltop’s encounter with Alpha and the Whisperers. While the threat is now at this community’s doorstep, Daryl Dixon won’t be facing any direct danger from it.

Alpha- Safe. Alpha will show off her logic on Sunday night as she formally addresses the leaders of the Hilltop. The quest for her daughter will be an intense drive for her but her story is just beginning.

Siddiq- Danger. Given the One Doctor rule on The Walking Dead, both Siddiq and Enid will remain in danger until the show inevitably takes one from us. Plus, he has a baby on the way, and kids don’t really get to have two parents on this show.

Enid- Danger. See the first half of above.

Gabriel- Safe. Gabriel has remained quiet on The Walking Dead recently, ever since his frustrations lead to Negan’s escape. He probably will have a lot to say when he finds out his girlfriend is pregnant with another man’s baby, though.

Ezekiel- Danger. Fans of The Walking Dead comics know the Whisperers being nearby means Ezekiel is in danger. Plus, relationships on this show rarely end well, so he can’t be ruled safe at any point this season. This new rumor doesn’t help.

Jerry- Safe. Jerry’s story is expanded upon in Episode 9×11, which all but sets him up for a grim fate given The Walking Dead‘s history, but he won’t meet his end on Sunday night.

Tara- Danger. Being the leader at the Hilltop hasn’t kept anyone on the show (Gregory, Maggie, Jesus) so Tara filling this role might be the writing on the wall for a character who was introduced back in the Governor days.

Rosita- Safe. Rosita is injured but safely back at the Hilltop. Her comic book death has been set up but it’s not exactly on the schedule just yet if it is going to happen.

Eugene- Safe. Eugene will continue to harden and evolve as he has in recent years on The Walking Dead, with knowledge of Rosita’s pregnancy only pushing him further.

Aaron- Safe. Aaron stays quiet, like several other characters, and mourns the loss of Jesus safely at the Hilltop. Given that he is the only character on the show who looks like Rick from the comics, he’ll probably stick around to keep reminding everyone what could have been.

Alden- Danger. Alden is a Whisperer hostage. If they want to set an example of how dangerous they are, similar to what Negan did, he is in trouble.

Luke- Danger. Also a Whisperer hostage, Luke faces the same danger as Alden.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.