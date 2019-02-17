‘The Walking Dead’ Star Likes Crossover Theory Linking the Apocalypse to ‘Breaking Bad’

The Walking Dead star Seth Gilliam is open to the idea of the zombie outbreak being tied to the blue crystal meth manufactured by Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad.

“I gotta check the timelines on that, let’s see if the timelines work out,” the Father Gabriel actor told Serieously when responding to fan theories.

“I don’t know, I like the mashup, I like the crossover idea. It’s both in the AMC world. Why not? Let’s hit the timeline of that and see.”

Breaking Bad was first theorized to be linked to The Walking Dead when Merle (Michael Rooker), the once drug-dealing older brother of Daryl (Norman Reedus), was spotted with a cache of drugs that included what appeared to be Walter White’s famous Blue Sky meth.

Daryl later described one of Merle’s dealers as a “janky little white guy,” leading some to speculate Merle somehow had ties to dealer-turned-cook Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

Spinoff Fear the Walking Dead later paid tribute to Breaking Bad with its own Easter egg in a Season Three episode that follows Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) into a Mexican Bazar, where Breaking Bad‘s “Negro y Azul: The Ballad of Heisenberg” can be heard.

Then-showrunner Dave Erickson confirmed it was a nod to the Vince Gilligan series that ran for five seasons on AMC.

“I tried to be subtle with it,” Erickson said.

“That was probably the moment when I fell the most deeply in love with Breaking Bad, when they did that cold open music video. As we were looking for pieces to incorporate into this world, it had the right vibe to it. It’s a gentle nod of admiration and adoration to Vince Gilligan.”

Gilligan and Cranston later addressed the Walking Dead/Breaking Bad link theories during July’s San Diego Comic-Con, where Gilligan admitted, “I love that theory.”

“That was a kick. They’re two great shows, The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead,” Gilligan said.

“Walt is dead, so he could be a zombie right now,” joked Cranston. “Heisenberg zombie! My agents are out here, we should talk.”

Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman previously jokingly “confirmed” Heisenberg caused the zombie outbreak when a fan asked Kirkman about the popular theory.

Kirkman has long refused to reveal what caused the apocalypse, explaining last March the origin of the virus that reanimates the dead “couldn’t be less important” to the thrust of the story.

“It would be completely out of place in the story,” Kirkman said.

“Honestly, if a scientist from Washington came to the character and told them what happened the characters would just shrug and say ‘Oh… okay…’ it wouldn’t change their lives at all… and… I’ve said too much.”

AMC is now developing a Breaking Bad sequel movie following Pinkman sometime after the series finale. The Walking Dead Season Nine premieres new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

