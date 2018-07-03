‘The Walking Dead’ Star Danai Gurira Shares Photo With Bono

Celebrity selfies are always fun to see when you’re scrolling through your social media feed, but it’s a rare pleasure when you get to see a celebrity take one, effectively outing themselves as “one of the fans, too.”

Bonus points when, as in the case of The Walking Dead and Black Panther standout Danai Gurira, the poster is able to raise awareness for a good cause while doing it.

Earlier today, Gurira tweeted a photo of herself with Bono, the iconic frontman for the legendary Irish rock group U2, along with a message of thanks and support for the charity work he and the band are known for.

Had a great time rocking out at U2’s concert! Want to send a special thank you to Bono and the @ONECampaign. They are true soldiers for real change and it’s an honor to work with them to help end extreme poverty! #ONECampaign pic.twitter.com/dikcog5LyC — Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) July 2, 2018

Gurira stars as Michonne on The Walking Dead, one of TV‘s highest-rated shows, and one that is in a crossroads right now.

Series star Andrew Lincoln recently announced that he will be exiting the series in season 9, where Rick will be “phased out” in just a half-dozen more episodes. Co-star Norman Reedus — who plays Rick Grimes’ brother-in-arms and right hand man Daryl Dixon — was the first to publicly react to the news, sharing to Instagram a photo of the two embraced in a hug. Reedus is reportedly negotiating a $20 million payday to take over the lead role from Lincoln. Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, will also reportedly exit the series in the coming, ninth season, although there has been some speculation that she will not die but will instead relocate to another settlement, leaving the survivors with whom she has shared her life since the pilot behind.

There has been no official word on the status of Gurira’s character, although with her star rising on the big screen some fans have been wondering aloud whether it is realistic to expect her to stay on with the show.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in October. It is likely that Lincoln (and Rick Grimes) will leave the series with its December midseason finale.