The Walking Dead Star Spotted Near Fear the Walking Dead Set

A Walking Dead star has been spotted in Texas, where spinoff Fear the Walking Dead has returned for filming on its sixth season. Spoilers: Following the Season 4 addition of TWD transplant Morgan (Lennie James), Fear Season 5 imported ex-Savior Dwight (Austin Amelio), who reconnected with Morgan in Texas after being exiled from the Virginia territories by Daryl (Norman Reedus). Led by a trail of notes and clues, Dwight was brought west in his search for missing wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista), who fled from servitude as one of then-Savior leader Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) “wives” in The Walking Dead Season 7 episode 11, “Hostiles and Calamities.”

Sherry’s trail eventually went cold in Fear Season 5, but Dwight may have made contact with his missing wife in Season 5 finale “End of the Line.” In the lead up to Season 6, mounting evidence is pointing to Sherry’s return to TWD Universe.

Evangelista’s Instagram activity reveals the actress spent the weekend visiting hot spots in Austin, Texas: Evangelista was pictured outside Austin staple Room Service Vintage before making a tagged post at contemporary Japanese dining restaurant Uchi in South Austin.

The actress filled the starring role of Karen Lukoff in Off-Broadway play MsTRIAL in December, but the role was handed over to Jeannine Kaspar starting on Jan. 3, according to Broadway World. Evangelista has not yet been spotted shooting Fear, but filming on episode 6×03 is underway as of Monday, Jan. 6, according to production tracking experts The Spoiling Dead Fans.

Returning showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg in September hinted Dwight’s search for Sherry would come to an end in Season 6, which finds the group once led by Morgan split up and spread out across different settlements controlled by Pioneer leader Virginia (Colby Minifie).

“I will say that there have been quite a few clues in the back half of the season pointing to the fact that Dwight might be getting closer to Sherry than he’s been before,” Chambliss told EW, where the writer-producer hinted the Pioneers are the key to ending Dwight’s search.

“Dwight has found himself in such a conflicted place because of that. He doesn’t want to be reunited with Sherry in any way that is going to make him feel like he is obligated to anyone,” Chambliss added. “And that’s one of the things that really made him feel so adamant that he didn’t want to come under Ginny’s control, because if he ends up with Sherry and if it’s because of Ginny, I think he is fearful that is just going to tarnish their relationship. And it’s going to essentially repeat the same exact thing that happened when Dwight and Sherry were together at the Sanctuary.”

Audiences “probably will get some more answers” about Sherry’s fate in Season 6, Chambliss teased, adding Dwight “will end up perhaps ending his search. And I’ll leave it at that.”

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premieres later this year on AMC.