‘The Walking Dead’ Star Answers If Rick and Jadis’ Dynamic Turns Romantic in Movies Despite Richonne

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Jadis-slash-Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) may be sharing a lot of time together when the first Walking Dead movie explores the aftermath of the pair’s disappearance aboard a helicopter, but could the dynamic turn romantic? “They tease it, don’t they? They tease it a lot with Rick,” McIntosh told The Natural Aristocrat when asked why Anne isn’t paired with Rick over Michonne (Danai Gurira).

“They’ve probably done me a favor because those Richonne fans, they love themselves some Richonne. And it’s a beautiful love story, and it always has been. They’re so equal in their relationship and they work so well together, and I think it would really tear a lot of people apart if he was to just cheat on her with somebody else, and that just seems crazy.”

That one-sided flirtation was most noticeable when Jadis, striking a deal with Rick and Michonne of Alexandria, said brazenly, “I lay with him after.” That portion of the deal was never agreed upon, and Michonne later gave birth to the couple’s first biological child, RJ (Antony Azor).

“I think that toeing the line in the way we did with it was really fun, and took it in unexpected directions,” McIntosh said.

“And I don’t know, because of course the continuation of the story may well happen with the films that they’re making, so Rick and Jadis-slash-Anne may well be reunited in the first feature that’s going to be made. And we’ll have to see. But I don’t know if they’ll necessarily be in a romantic relationship.”

Though Lincoln has permanently exited the mothership series, AMC programming president David Madden previously told THR he has “high hopes” Rick and Michonne will be reunited — and crossing paths again six-something years later is certainly possible as Gurira eyes her own departure in Season Ten, suspected to lead to Gurira’s jump to the movie side of the franchise.

If or when Richonne is made whole, McIntosh has questioned how Michonne and Daryl (Norman Reedus) will react towards Anne for absconding with Rick, who she fished out of a river after Rick’s apparent last stand at the bridge.

“I was thinking that for Michonne especially, what an absolute heartbreaker. And then if she were to discover that he were still alive, that would be even more frustrating,” McIntosh said at Walker Stalker Con New Jersey in December. “On the one hand, Jadis-slash-Anne did a great thing by saving his life. On the other hand, they could be quite pissed off with her, couldn’t they? Because they knew nothing about it.”

McIntosh added the audiences will “discover more” in the films, already confirmed to reveal secrets behind the helicopter group and the mysterious “A” and “B” classification system.

“But yeah, I wouldn’t like to be on the wrong end of Daryl, if you know what I mean,” McIntosh said. “Or Carol, frankly. Or Michonne. Michonne has a little more nuance in her treatment of people, I think, then Daryl does. So Daryl I’d be ducking from. She’s a little more forgiving.”

The first Walking Dead movie is expected to arrive in 2020. Season Nine of the television show comes to a close Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

