The Walking Dead Star’s Ride with Norman Reedus Renewed for Season 5 on AMC

AMC has ordered Season 5 of Ride with Norman Reedus, the unscripted series documenting The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus’ global travels, Deadline reports. Ride follows Reedus and his celebrity guests as they hit the road to explore different locations across the world, including past stops in England, Scotland and the Bay area of California. The renewal comes ahead of the Season 4 premiere, set for Sunday, March 8 on AMC, a season that will reunite Reedus with his former Walking Dead co-star Michael Rooker. Production on the six-episode fifth season begins in early 2020.

“Ride not only gives me the chance to share my passion for motorcycle culture, but also the opportunity to explore new places around the world and meet some incredible people on the journey,” said Reedus, who also serves as executive producer. “I’m so excited for fans to see this upcoming season and to get on the road for season five! And I can’t wait to see which location fans chose for me to visit next year.”

A social media poll gave fans the opportunity to vote on Reedus making a trip to one of five cities: Jackson, Mississippi, San Diego, California, Salt Lake City Utah, Seattle, Washington or Portland, Oregon.

Guests for Season 5 have not been announced.

In Season 3, Reedus welcomed multiple Walking Dead stars to Ride, including Andrew Lincoln and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Melissa McBride, Steven Yeun and Austin Amelio. Previously announced guests for the upcoming Season 4 include Reedus’ TWD Season 10 co-star Ryan Hurst, Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us), Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), Dom Rocket, Becky Goebel and Rooker. Reedus and Rooker will travel through Alabama and Georgia — the latter the home state of The Walking Dead filming — with other episodes exploring Reedus’ visits to Japan, Costa Ric and Uruguay.

It remains to be seen if Reedus is able to land his dream guest: superstar and icon Cher.

“I would like to get Cher on the show, that would be fun,” Reedus told Extra earlier this year. “That’s been a goal of mine since Season 1. I bet she’s badass on a bike.”

Ride with Norman Reedus Season 4 premieres Sunday, March 8 at 12 am ET/11c on AMC. The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23.