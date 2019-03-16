‘The Walking Dead’ Star Seemingly Spoils Character Death

A Walking Dead star appears to have spoiled their character’s looming death as Season Nine approaches its final two episodes. Brett Butler, who plays Tammy Rose of Hilltop, shared a photo on Instagram from her “next to last appearance” with co-star John Finn, who plays blacksmith husband Earl, suggesting the new parents are among the next victims claimed by the Whisperers.

“Our good friend took a screen shot of our next to last appearance on The Walking Dead. It was awesome working with John Finn and the best crew,” reads the post caption. “Hardest working, friendliest lot which matters on long hot days. Thanks to [showrunner Angela] Kang for casting me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com



Tammy Rose, who in creator Robert Kirkman’s comic books is married to short-tempered Hilltop guard Morton, is among those slain by the Whisperers during the general time frame now unfolding in the television show. There Tammy and Earl have freshly adopted a discarded Whisperer baby after losing son Ken (AJ Achinger) six years earlier.

In the books, Tammy is one of a dozen survivors who fall victim to Alpha and her Whisperers, who infiltrate the fair thrown by the communities of the Kingdom, the Hilltop, and Alexandria to encourage trade and goodwill. The victims are abducted and then murdered, and are disgraced further when the Whisperers mount the dead’s decapitated and reanimated heads on pikes marking the Whisperers’ territory.

That heinous act ignites a brutal war between the Whisperers and the communities, who form a militia to combat their greatest foe yet. This fuels a storyline that brings with it a strife that threatens to destroy the rebuilt civilization erected by Rick Grimes, Maggie Rhee, King Ezekiel, and others.

The Walking Dead foreshadowed this devastating turn of events in 912, ‘Guardians,’ when a peek into the Whisperers’ camp brought with it imagery hinting towards the gruesome, two-page spread from the comic books, where Rick and company are horrified to stumble across the graphic display.

Official episode synopses published by AMC also warned of an “overwhelming loss” that could reach the survivors in the penultimate episode of the season, ‘The Calm Before.’ Star Seth Gilliam previously summarized the remainder of the season with just one word — devastation — while series newcomer Dan Fogler more recently teased “a lot of grisly stuff” still ahead.

The Walking Dead on Sunday airs 914, ‘Scars,’ unraveling the dark secret behind Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) matching ‘X’ scars and their shared trauma. 915, ‘The Calm Before,’ arrives Sunday, March 23, followed by the can’t-miss Season Nine finale, ‘The Storm,’ premiering Sunday, March 30 at 9/8c on AMC.

Kang is now developing The Walking Dead Season Ten, due out in October.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!