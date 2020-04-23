Former The Walking Dead Stars Joining Friday Night In With the Morgans

Two more Walking Dead stars will call into Friday Night In With the Morgans, the new video-chat-based show hosted by Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton Morgan. Launched on network AMC to provide entertainment and comfort during the coronavirus crisis, the half-hour series connects the newlywed couple with friends, neighbors, animals and the broader community of fans through video chat. Morgan’s Walking Dead co-star Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita Espinosa on the zombie drama, and Morgan’s former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel Ackles appeared in the series premiere that virtually welcomed viewers to the Morgans’ Mischief Farm.

Friday’s new episode of Friday Night In connects the Morgans with Mrs. Morgan’s Council of Dads co-star Sarah Wayne Callies, who played Lori Grimes, wife of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), in the first three seasons of The Walking Dead. The episode reunites Mr. Morgan with Michael Cudlitz, who played Abraham Ford on The Walking Dead until the fan-favorite character was murdered by Negan in the Season 7 premiere.

Cudlitz has since returned to The Walking Dead as director, stepping behind the camera on Season 9 episode “Stradivarius,” as well as Season 10 episodes “Silence the Whisperers” and “Open Your Eyes.” In addition to headlining NBC family drama Council of Dads, Callies is teaming with Morgan and David Harbour (Stranger Things, Marvel’s Black Widow) on Aftershock, a full-cast fiction audio thriller podcast scripted by Callies.

“We had talked [with AMC] for a couple years about maybe doing something together in the reality world, but we just couldn’t figure out what it would be,” Morgan recently told TV Insider. “I had just done an episode of Talking Dead and we had done it in this new style like we’re doing right now — Zoom or Skype or whatever it is — and I was listening to Howard Stern coming back from a drop-off of masks that Hilarie had just made for the hospital. And it dawned on me that there’s maybe something that we could do to shine a light on people that were doing good, kind of talk to our friends who obviously we’re not able to see right now, and kind of combine all of that.”

Added Mrs. Morgan, “We just wanted to make a safe space [from the news]. So we can create a safe space for other people to turn to, that’s a valuable use of our energy right now.”

New episodes of Friday Night In With the Morgans premiere Fridays at 10/9c on AMC.