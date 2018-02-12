‘The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun Reveals What He Would Have Written On Glenn’s Tombstone

Steven Yeun offered a cheeky epitaph for his departed Walking Dead character Glenn Rhee by way of autograph.

Reddit user panamaREDFOX shared a photo of issue #109 of Robert Kirkman’s comic book series signed by the Walking Dead alum, who wrote: “Glenn Rhee — Pizza All Day — Steven Yeun.”

“I asked Steven Yeun to write whatever he wanted on his headstone,” the user wrote, adding “he did not disappoint.”

The cover sees the dead pizza boy’s wife Maggie at his grave after he was killed in issue #100.

Glenn met a similar fate in the comic book series’ live-action counterpart, perishing in The Walking Dead episode 7×01. He was executed by baseball bat-wielding villain Negan in both continuities.

Yeun said during a Walker Stalker Nashville 2017 appearance it was “hard to leave family after seven years of being together,” but said it also “feels very complete.”

“Something needed to happen to propel this next season,” he said at the time.

The actor explained he knew about his on-screen death “almost two years before it happened.”

“It was like, not talked about. It was unsaid but it was understood,” Yeun said.

“You look at that journey and you realize that is marked in such a dramatic way that to change it, I think, is a cheat.”

Yeun was asked about life after The Walking Dead during January’s Sundance Film Festival, explaining that being on such a show “unlocks other portions of who you are and you get deeper, you get wider, you get, hopefully, wiser.”

“Seven years on a TV show was fantastic,” he said, adding it was “naturally my exit.”

“And to come into something like this, to come into the other projects I’ve come into, has been really, really great for me.”

Yeun has since lent his voice to a trio of Netflix animated series — Voltron, Trollhunters and Stretch Armstrong & The Flex Fighters — and headlined action flick Mayhem.

He’ll next appear in mystery drama Burning and voices detective Tony Chu in Chew, an animated film based on the Image Comics property of the same name.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, February 25 on AMC.