Fans React to ‘The Walking Dead’ Episode 907

The penultimate episode of the front half of The Walking Dead Season Nine, “Stradivarius,” brought the survivors one step closer to their clash with the Whisperers.

A petrified and alone Rosita (Christian Serratos) collapses in the woods, hounded by whispering walkers.

Meanwhile, Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Siddiq (Avi Nash) escort Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Luke (Dan Fogler), sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) and a complaining Magna (Nadia Hilkes) to the Hilltop, fulfilling Michonne’s promise to daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming).

Carol (Melissa McBride) reunites with woodsman Daryl (Norman Reedus), who now lives alone in the woods with his dog — named Dog — following a fruitless search for the body of best friend Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). She appeals to Daryl to watch over son Henry (Matt Lintz) at the Hilltop, where the teen is headed to take on a blacksmith apprenticeship.

Reluctant Hilltop leader Jesus (Tom Payne), filling in for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) while she’s out assisting with another community, and Aaron (Ross Marquand) back the idea of the Fair being planned by King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), which they hope will reunite the communities after drifting apart over the six-year time jump.

Tara (Alanna Masterson) is pessimistic the Fair will repair the fractured relationship between the communities and tells Jesus he needs to step up and act like the leader he was elected to be.

Henry urges Daryl to stop pulling away, while Michonne softens on her stance with Magna and her group after former music teacher Luke explains to her the importance of Stradivarius — a type of violin — one of the artful tools that helped create a common identity and bring people together.

“For better or worse, it brings us together,” Luke says. “And if we’re trying to rebuild something, you can’t ignore that.”

Henry spots a mysterious “X” scar on Daryl’s back — the same scar carried by Michonne as revealed in a previous episode — while Michonne and the group reach Hilltop, watched by a mysterious stranger in the woods.

Daryl reaches the Hilltop, where he learns Eugene is missing. Mounting a search party with Dog, Aaron, and Jesus, the four head out while a growing threat grows ever nearer…

