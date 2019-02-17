Following Sunday night’s new episode of The Walking Dead, Talking Dead will have a trio of guests on hand to recap the latest hour.

Joining host Chris Hardwick on Talking Dead will be Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, and Gale Anne Hurd.

Matsuura joined The Walking Dead in its current season for the role of Yumiko. She debuted at the end of Rick’s final episode, which aired in late 2018. She is also known for roles in Wonder Woman and MI-5. Hilker also joined in the current season and debuted in the same episode with the role of Magna. Outside of The Walking Dead, Hilker is recognized for her work in Spring and The Divergent Series‘ Allegiant movie.

Hurd is an executive producer on The Walking Dead. She has been with the AMC series since it earliest days. She is an accomplished producer, with titles such as Terminator, Hulk, Armageddon, Aliens, and The Punisher under her belt.

Talking Dead will air directly after Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, which is scheduled to run until 10:07pm ET.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×10 is titled, “Omega.” The official synopsis for Omega reads, “A new arrival at the Hilltop opens up about the leader of a group of mask-wearing savages. A search party sets out on a daring mission to find two missing friends.” Episode 9×10 is directed by David Boyd on a script from Channing Powell.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.