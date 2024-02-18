A new Walking Dead spinoff means new episodes with Rick Grimes and Michonne (Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira), new cast members (Lesley-Ann Brandt, Craig Tait, and Matthew August Jeffers), a new location (the Civic Republic of Philadelphia), new enemies (Terry O’Quinn’s CRM Major General Beale), and — of course — new walkers (the explosive Gasman, pictured below). After introducing walker variants on The Walking Dead and amped-up walkers on spinoffs The Walking Dead: World Beyond and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, will these new super-zombies make an appearance on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?



Only if Rick and Michonne somehow end up overseas. Daryl Dixon revealed man-made walker variants were being shipped across the Atlantic Ocean between America and France, including acid-blooded zombies with a burning touch (brûlant, or “burners”) and smarter zombies capable of climbing walls and opening doors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a big backstory to that, why that’s happening in France or even Europe in [Daryl Dixon],” TWD Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple told ComicBook when asked if the evolved walkers will shamble into The Ones Who Live. “Before [Daryl Dixon] got running, we saw a glimpse of it at the end of World Beyond, and it really is in Europe.”

– The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live _ Season 1 – Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s series finale ended with a coda set in a French lab, where a mysterious man gunned down a mysterious woman who mysteriously had video logs once recorded by Atlanta CDC virologist Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich) in the first season of The Walking Dead. When a marooned Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) washed ashore in France, it was after the hoodwinked American escaped a cargo ship loaded with the zombie test subjects that were engineered by Dr. Lafleur (François Delaive) for Madame Genet’s (Anne Charrier) Pouvoir Des Vivants.



“There are, though, walkers in [The Ones Who Live] that I hope people have not seen before, gags we haven’t seen before, things that will turn your stomach that you haven’t seen before,” Gimple added. “But the ‘roided up’ ones, that’s in Europe.”

Those “roided up” walkers are what Daryl Dixon showrunner David Zabel calls “Ampers,” referring to Dr. Lafleur’s serum that “amps up” walkers with enhanced strength, speed, and smarts. In the upcoming second season, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Zabel told ComicBook: “We continue tellingthe story of the threat of the Ampers, the amped-up walkers that Genetis cultivating as an army.”

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres Feb. 25 on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow on Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage.