The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live to Air Exclusive Look During Super Bowl Halftime

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres in just a few short weeks on AMC and AMC+ but if you can’t wait that long for a dose of gore, the series will have an exclusive first look during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. The footage, which will feature the cast and creators, will be available on The Walking Dead‘s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the latest addition to The Walking Dead universe following the successful debuts of Dead City starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan as well as The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon led by Norman Reedus. The series reunites the flagship series main co-stars Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne. Originally, the series was slated as three movies that would track Rick after he blew up a bridge to save his group in season nine. He was then picked up by Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the mysterious CRM group. Lincoln hasn’t been seen on any Walking Dead programming since as he departed the series to spend more time with his family.

What is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live About?

The six-episode limited series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live picks up with Rick and Michonne who are years removed from one another. Though the world has changed just as much as they have, Michonne hasn’t given up on finding Rick and finally bringing him home. There have been clues that Rick is still among the living, including Michonne finding a phone with a message in season 10 as well as his cowboy boots. She radios Judith to let her know that “the brave man” may be alive.

Per the synopsis, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is “an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

The series is helmed by The Walking Dead Universe’s Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple who serves as showrunner and an executive producer with Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth (The Walking Dead), and Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon). Alongside Lincoln and Gurira, Lesley-Ann Brandt (Pearl Thorne), Matthew Jeffers (Nat), and Terry O’Quinn (Major General Beale) also star.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres February 25 on AMC and AMC+.