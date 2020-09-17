The Walking Dead Universe Channel Launching on Twitch

The Walking Dead Universe will live-stream original TWD-oriented programming exclusively on Twitch with an all-new interactive channel, where fans of all three Walking Dead shows will find approximately 12 hours of new content each week. Announced by AMC Networks and Twitch on Thursday, the TWDUniverse channel hosts multiple interactive and live shows complementing episodes of The Walking Dead and spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Described as a first-of-its-kind live-streaming entertainment experience, TWDUniverse is a unique and interactive way for viewers to celebrate and engage with each other and all things from The Walking Dead Universe.

Twitch’s TWDUniverse channel — available here — starts streaming Sunday, September 20, with a live-streamed show from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Followers can participate in a Watchalong during episode premieres and continue the conversation from 11 p.m. to midnight every Sunday night.

TWDUniverse channel is home to original content created exclusively for Twitch, including The Walking Dead Catch Up, Re-Watching Dead, Recapping Dead, as well as a second-screen experience, Live Watch Party, and an After Show to follow episodes of AMC’s own Talking Dead. Programming and scheduling information continues below.

“As the storytelling and characters that span ‘The Walking Dead‘ Universe continue to grow, so do the innovative ways we reach and engage with fans – both old and new – across social media and popular new platforms like Twitch,” said David Beck, executive vice president and head of programming strategy and business operations, AMC Networks. “Sunday nights on Twitch are audience-first and fan-centric, and we are thrilled at this opportunity to build something new for passionate fans of ‘The Walking Dead‘ Universe, giving them a new community to celebrate the Universe, channel their enthusiasm and express their fandom.”

Launch Party – Launches Sunday, September 20

For its first stream, TWDUniverse will kick off with a Launch Party featuring hosts Clarke Wolfe, Ronnetta Renayand Dylan Gabriel Guerra as they welcome fans into the TWDUniverse community to learn, play and discuss among the most authoritative voices on the franchise, as well as kick off a season 10 interactive marathon of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead Catch Up – Launches Sunday, September 20

The hosts will lead fans through select episodes of The Walking Dead season 10 and Fear The Walking Dead season 5, with real-time reactions as they watch and interact with the community, leading up to the much-anticipated premiere of episode 1016 on October 4.

Re-Watching Dead – Launches Thursday, September 24

A weekly deep dive discussion show focusing on spoiler-filled exploration into past episodes of The Walking Dead — exploring both on-screen and behind-the-scenes stories. Fans will get to re-live the first time they saw the show through interactive discussion of the story and dig deeper behind the scenes via interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, and interactive segments and games where they are part of the show.

World Beyond Celebration – Launches Sunday, September 27

A variety show celebration of World Beyond composed of quick segments diving into cast interviews, BTS discussion, or fun and games with the audience. Framed around the idea of “youth,” many of the stitching comes from exploring what younger versions of Walking Dead characters would be like. Plus, it gives us a chance to get to know our hosts and guests better as they share stories from their high school years, as well.

TWD Sundays – Launches Sunday, October 4 with 4 hours of continuous streaming content each week

7:30 PM : Recapping Dead Pre-Show – Hosts dive into recaps of the previous week’s episode, explore theories and give their best predictions and speculations before the new episode premieres on television.

9:00 PM : Live Watch Party – During the episode, TWDUniverse will keep streaming on Twitch to create a live second screen experience for new episodes in The Walking Dead Universe with behind-the-scenes info pop-ups, interactions from the community and live host reactions.

11:00 PM : After Show – Following the premiere of Talking Dead, fans can continue the discussion in a more informal, interactive space on Twitch, taking a deeper dive into the new episodes.

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," premieres Sunday, October 4 on AMC, followed by the series premiere of new spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond.