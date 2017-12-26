Robert Kirkman Promises Great ‘The Walking Dead’ Game

The reason for the delay of Overkill’s The Walking Dead video game is, according to Robert Kirkman, because they are making it as great as possible.

Kirkman, who created The Walking Dead comics which first published in 2003, said the game developer is making the upcoming game “as great as it can be.” The game was originally expected to release in 2016 but has now officially locked in the Fall of 2018 for its release, with a trailer having gotten fans excited earlier this month.

“We’re not making a date here,” Kirkman said. “We’re making a great game.”

Several Walking Dead video games have been released but only the Telltale series has earned traction among fans. The role playing story game, however, does not offer the same open world feel the Overkill game appears to be bringing to the table.

Of the characters coming to the game, fans have only met Aidan. Prior to the apocalypse, Aidan appears to have been a business man in Washington D.C. unhappily plugging away with his boss breathing down his neck. The apocalypse, however, has forced him to unleash his inner survival instinct, with the trailer showing his quick thinking and weapon of choice: a baseball bat with screws in it.

An official exact release date for Overkill’s The Walking Dead has not yet been revealed. The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

