‘The Walking Dead’ Warns ‘Game of Thrones’-Like Red Wedding Is Coming

The official Walking Dead Twitter account evokes Game of Thrones‘ Red Wedding to tease bloodshed and a high body count still ahead as Season Nine on Sunday comes to a climax. The Red Wedding — belonging to “The Rains of Castamere,” the penultimate episode of the HBO fantasy drama’s third season — saw the slaughter of numerous characters, making for a traumatizing sequence the Northerners and viewers alike could never forget.

Gathered by King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), survivors from the Kingdom, the Hilltop, Oceanside, and the formerly isolationist Alexandria next attend the harvest fair to participate in trade and merriness to mark their new new beginning. For the first time in years, survivors from across the four communities will be assembled in one place, banding together in celebration despite the newly emerged threat still lingering outside their walls.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just going to leave this here pic.twitter.com/8g0Rtdxckc — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 21, 2019

As teased in the episode 915 preview, Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) and lieutenant Beta (Ryan Hurst) confront and capture Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Carol (Melissa McBride) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) when the four break off from a group exploring dangerous Whisperer territory.

The survivors have already violated the terms of Alpha’s since expired deal — in which she arranged the return of daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy) in exchange for two hostages, Hilltop’s Luke (Dan Fogler) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) — her hand ultimately forced by the actions of Henry (Matt Lintz), who undid the armistice when he forced Daryl and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) to save him from the Whisperer camp.

In the books, the Whisperers make a dramatic declaration of their territory when one dozen survivors are quietly abducted from the fair. Their decapitated and reanimated heads are then mounted atop pikes and used to mark a border not to be crossed, igniting a new conflict that sees the survivors assemble a militia intended to combat this newest threat in the coming Whisperer War.

The Walking Dead earlier foreshadowed this devastating plot twist 912, “Guardians,”when a peek into the Whisperers’ camp brought with it imagery hinting towards the horrific, two-page spread from the comic books, where Rick Grimes and a small pack of allies are horrified to stumble across the gruesome display.

The Walking Dead 915, “The Calm Before,” premieres Sunday, March 24 at 9/8c on AMC.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, we’re breaking down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!