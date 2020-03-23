The Walking Dead Boss Scott Gimple Teases What’s Next For Michonne

The story for Danai Gurira‘s Michonne “isn’t done,” The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple teased after Michonne’s exit episode “What We Become.” The episode, which followed Michonne to Maryland’s Bloodsworth Island with stranded survivor Virgil (Kevin Carroll) in search of weapons needed to destroy Whisperer Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) walker horde, ended with Michonne discovering items belonging to Rick, who disappeared from Virginia and was presumed dead more than six years earlier. Now knowing Rick might still be alive, Michonne radioed daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming) to tell her she was headed north in search of answers.

“Her story isn’t done,” Gimple said on Talking Dead. “And the thing that we were so happy to find was, thematically, we were able to sort of conclude the character.”

In her final scene, Michonne decided to help two stragglers (Breeda Wool and Andrew Bachelor) in danger of falling behind an organized migration made up of thousands of other survivors.

“She is the person who would help those people. She has no idea who they are, and they have weird fashion sense, and she still helps them,” Gimple said. “Even though she has this lead on Rick, and then we see this group that’s organized, nomadic. It’s a neat, strong-looking group. She’s going towards them on behalf of these other people. Something’s going on here.”

“It was just thrilling to see her character be able to fulfill her arc in the story, while opening up a whole other story while on the road to a story that we want to find out more about, which is Rick,” Gimple added. “So yeah, there’s more to do with Michonne.”

While Gimple wouldn’t confirm suspicions Gurira will reunite with Lincoln in the planned movie trilogy, he did explain why Gurira was prohibited from taking Michonne’s katana as a souvenir after exiting The Walking Dead: “We’re gonna be telling more stories [with Michonne].”

Gimple, who is developing the still untitled Walking Dead film with franchise creator Robert Kirkman, first hinted Gurira would follow Lincoln to the big screen when he said the star has “amazing things ahead” after Gurira confirmed her Season 10 departure at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

“We’re not completely done with her, I’ll say that,” Gimple said at Comic-Con. “We’re not completely done with anyone who comes and goes on the show. But she has some amazing things ahead.”

The former Walking Dead showrunner has described the feature films as “a theatrical expression of The Walking Dead,” saying the films will stand on their own despite having ties to the larger Walking Dead Universe.

“This is for everyone,” Gimple told The Hollywood Reporter in October of the first installment in the planned trilogy. “We have to honor the fans of the show, absolutely, but I don’t think that’s mutually exclusive to letting other people in. And if this is the very first Walking Dead thing they’ve ever seen, they’ll enjoy it.”

“They’ll be like, ‘Whoa, that was a crazy zombie movie. Is there other Walking Dead stuff? I think I’ve heard that before,’” he continued. “I mean, that is the idea. I think [George A.] Romero did that. I think we’ve set up things for an amazing story that people will get a certain satisfaction from, having had the relationship a long time to the story.”

A release date for The Walking Dead film has not been set. New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC.