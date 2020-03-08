The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 11: Morning Star

On Sunday night, AMC will air the eleventh episode of The Walking Dead‘s tenth season. The episode will pick up where its predecessor left off, as the tensions between the survivors in the Alexandria and Hilltop communities are preparing for battle with Alpha and her Whisperer army. In many ways, fans of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comics might recognize Episode 10×11 as the TV show’s equivalent to a first part of the Whisperer War arc. The build up to the deadly saga has been fulfilled, with the series having all of its characters officially ready for an epic battle.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×11 is titled, “Morning Star.” The official synopsis for Morning Star reads, “The Whisperers are coming for Hilltop. After Daryl and Lydia’s encounter with Alpha, the communities must decide whether to run or fight. Meanwhile, Eugene’s communication with Stephanie gets complicated.” The episode is directed by Michael Satrazemis on a script from Vivian Tse and Julia Ruchman.

As the story goes in the comics, the Whisperer War starts off with one of the most brutal deaths in the history of the series. Whether or not is going to be carried out on the TV series remains to be seen but it called for a tragic end to Father Gabriel’s story. Early in the Whisperer story in the comic series, Father Gabriel falls from a water tower and is brutally killed by Beta and devoured by the herd of walkers behind him. Father Gabriel actor Seth Gilliam agreed that such a sendoff would be iconic and was game to see it realized on the TV series.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.