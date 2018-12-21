‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9B Trailer Features Terrifying Whisperer Leader Alpha

A creepy new teaser trailer for the back half of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season has been released, putting Whisperer leader Alpha at the forefront.

Alpha, as portrayed by Samantha Morten, has yet to debut on the AMC zombie show. Her presence will certainly be felt when the series returns for its back half in February, though. Fans of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comics know just how creepy and devastating this intimidating new foe facing Alexandria and its allies can and will be.

In the video above, Morten’s Alpha calmly puts her terrifying zombie-flesh mask on and prepares for another day in her barbaric lifestyle walking among the dead and keeping her voice to a whisper.

“The second half of The Walking Dead Season 9 finds our groups of survivors, both old and new, continuing to deal with the impact of events that took place during the six years that have passed,” the synopsis for The Walking Dead‘s upcoming Season 9B episodes reads. “Since the disappearance of Rick, many of these characters have become strangers to each other, and in some ways, strangers to themselves. What they do know is that they are in undeniable danger. They will soon realize the world just beyond does not operate as they thought. The group’s rules and ways of survival no longer guarantee their safety. A whole new threat has crossed their paths, and they soon discover it’s unlike any threat they have encountered or endured before. The group will start to question what they think they see. What may appear to be normal in this post-apocalyptic world could actually be more disturbing and terrifying than when the apocalypse first broke out. All that is certain is the stakes are high and numerous.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.

(via EW)