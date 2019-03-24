‘The Walking Dead’ Puma Sneakers Get Their Own Shoe-Dropping Trailer

The Instagram account for AMC’s The Walking Dead on Sunday debuted a trailer offering a fresh look at the previously announced Whisperer-themed shoes, crafted through partnership between the zombie drama, PUMA, Foot Locker, and designer Alexander-John. The shoes are available to own March 25, one day after The Walking Dead premieres its penultimate episode of Season Nine. The already-dirtied shoes — inspired in part both by the zombie apocalypse and merciless Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), who can be seen on the soles of the low top shoes — are touted as a limited edition.

“When I got the call about the project I knew the storyline of the Whisperers was going to play a very important role in how I brought this shoe to life. I love the simplicity of the concept and how the Whisperers hide in plain sight,” Alexander-John said in a statement. “I’ve done many product collaborations with Foot Locker over the years and this one is right up there with my all-time favorites. I hope these PUMA shoes take the show’s fans even deeper into the world of The Walking Dead.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Whisperer sneakers come as the villains assert their dominance as the greatest threat the survivors of The Walking Dead have ever faced, putting Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and others in constant danger after claiming the life of Jesus (Tom Payne) earlier this season.

“The Whisperers story in the comic is one of my favorites from the comic,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told ComicBook.com of the hit villains borrowed from creator Robert Kirkman’s monthly comic book series. “That storyline was coming out in the comics as I was working on the show. We get the individual issues in the office and we were reading them and were like, ‘What is he doing? What’s happening? What’s happening?’”

The Walking Dead‘s PUMA kicks will be available starting March 25 at footlocker.com. The Walking Dead next airs 915, “The Calm Before,” tonight at 9/8c on AMC, ahead of its Season Nine finale March 31.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!