‘The Walking Dead’: Spoiler Is Missing in 907 Extended Sneak Peek

AMC has released a new clip from The Walking Dead 907, “Stradivarius,” which sees a bloodied and petrified Rosita (Christian Serratos) reveal a wounded Eugene (Josh McDermitt) has been left behind.

Hilltop’s Jesus (Tom Payne) and Alexandria’s Aaron (Ross Marquand) hold their latest clandestine meeting in the woods.

In the six years since Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) “died,” a mysterious event has widened the rift between Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom, leaving the communities more separated than ever before.

Jesus says the meeting is a reprieve from his mundane duties at the Hilltop, and Aaron remarks he would be in hot water if Alexandria leader and head of security Michonne (Danai Gurira) knew he was violating protocol. Jesus asks if she’s changed her mind about the fair, a get-together being readied by Kingdom leader Ezekiel (Khary Payton).

“The fair is important, Aaron,” Jesus explains. “Not just for the Kingdom, for all of us. We have to come back together.”

Aaron understands, but Michonne is hesitant. Her new isolationist stance means she doesn’t yet know about Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who has already left the Hilltop.

The friends are alerted by a flare fired by an exhausted and barely conscious Rosita.

Aaron inquires about the whereabouts of Eugene, who sustained a hobbling leg injury during his attempt to set up a remote amplifier intended to help uncover nearby communities. Rosita and Eugene were forced to flee when they were pursued by a herd of walkers seemingly capable of the ability to speak.

Rosita admits she was forced to leave Eugene in a barn. Where, exactly, she can’t say.

Jesus orders the injured Rosita to the nearby Hilltop as quickly approaching walkers close in. Aaron wants to find the missing Eugene, but Jesus insists they retreat.

“It’ll be dark soon,” Jesus says. “Whichever barn he’s in, we have to hope he’ll be safe there until tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, “Stradivarius” sees Carol (Melissa McBride) and son Henry (Matt Lintz) reunite with a self-exiled Daryl (Norman Reedus) in his riverside camp plagued by walkers while Michonne and Siddiq (Avi Nash) escort rescued newcomers Magna (Nadia Hilkes), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Luke (Dan Fogler) and sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) to Hilltop.

The Walking Dead premieres new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.