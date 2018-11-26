‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Teases Deadly Whisperer Future

The Whisperers have already made their mark on The Walking Dead in 2018’s final episode but they’re just getting started according to showrunner Angela Kang.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×08 follow. Major spoilers!

While the Whisperers were first heard at the conclusion of Episode 9×06, menacing Eugene and Rosita in the woods, their impact wasn’t felt until they introduced Jesus to Jesus. While they have already claimed one survivor, their impact is only just beginning on The Walking Dead‘s survivors.

“They’re a scary group,” Kang told ComicBook.com in an interview breaking down the Mid-Season Nine finale. “In [Episode 9×08], we reveal that these are humans. They’re not like evolved walkers. We really start delving into and showing what the Whisperers’ philosophy is when we get back into the new season and they are unlike any group that we’ve encountered before, just their philosophy to survival is very specific.”

While visiting the set of The Walking Dead during production of Episode 9×12, Comicbook.com caught a bit more information from Kang as Samantha Morten and Ryan Hurst were deep into production as Whisperer leaders Alpha and Beta.

“The Whisperers story in the comic is one of my favorites from the comic,” Kang said. “That storyline was coming out in the comics as I was working on the show. We get the individual issues in the office and we were reading them and were like, ‘What is he doing? What’s happening? What’s happening?’”

When it was revealed that the walkers weren’t evolving but human enemies were, Kang was nothing short of satisfied and excited. “I just feel like the answer was so much more strange and rewarding than I thought it would be,” Kang said. “So that’s really fun, I think, to delve into. I’m really excited for the people who don’t know the story to hopefully see the twists unfold.”

“I’m really excited about the cast we have. Samantha Morton and Ryan Hurst as Alpha and Beta,” Kang went on. “I just think they brought so much energy and intensity already to the process, like in such a great way. And I think we get to tell a bit of a story that is sort of a mystery. I think in many ways they’re the most formidable group that we’ve come across because they have the power of zombies behind them. So that’s something that I’m really excited for people to see.”

