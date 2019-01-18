New ‘The Walking Dead’ Preview Unmasks Terrifying Whisperer Villains

AMC has released a new behind-the-scenes look at the villainous Whisperers coming to The Walking Dead.

In the video above, the cast and crew of AMC‘s zombie drama offer some insider information about the terrifying new threat headed their way. After revealing themselves in the Mid-Season Nine finale by killing Jesus, both the survivors within the show and the audience following them through the apocalypse already have plenty of reason to fear the Whisperers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Whisperers are this really unique adversary in our world,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang said. “They’re a group that’s decided, ‘The world belongs to the walkers now so what we’re gonna do is walk with the walkers.’ The way that they look at the world, the way that they approach making their way through the world is pretty terrifying. It’s hardcore.”

“For them to be able to take out Jesus the way they did, who was one of the most seasoned survivors of the group that could handle anything, that will resonate with all of them moving forward,” executive producer Denise Huth adds.

Horror genre aficionado and executive producer Greg Nicotero is particularly excited for the Whisperers to bring something new to the series. “To live amongst the dead by wearing their skins allows them the perfect cover,” Nicotero said.

“It’s a very inventive, creative, challenging ride that you take,” Michonne actress Danai Gurira added. “The psychology behind them is actually some of the most complex we’ve ever seen on the show, to be understand what their motives are.”

Other cast members shared similar sentiments. “It’s a terrifying threat that the show has never seen before,” Aaron actor Ross Marquand said.”

“The threat is real,” Eugene actor Josh McDermitt said. “We know that these walkers are people.”

Aside from the commentary, the video above also offers up good looks at the terrifying new threat coming to The Walking Dead. Whisperer leaders Alpha and Beta are both featured, as portrayed by Samantha Morton and Ryan Hurst, respectively. Fans of Robert Kirkman’s comics have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the villains as they develop on the series — and it’s going to be deadly.

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.