‘The Walking Dead’: Who Are Lance And Duke?

The Walking Dead introduced a pair of new characters in Sunday’s Season Eight finale: Lance and Duke.

The characters are members of the Saviors, taking orders from Negan in a scene where the villain had recently gotten his bullets from Eugene Porter. While these characters will ultimately serve a purpose in the Season Eight finale, certainly rocking looks like blue hair as a means to be recognized later in the episode, they are not to be confused with Lance from The Walking Dead comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the comics, the only character named Lance is a major player in the New World Order story.

Representing the Commonwealth community (a thriving bunch said to be 50,000 strong), Lance Hornsby introduced himself to Michonne and her group through an interrogation process. It was the end of a journey prompted by Eugene’s radio contact with a woman by the name of Stephanie. She claimed to be part of a large group in Ohio and, so far, seems to be a woman of her word.

According to Hornsby, Stephanie does not have permission to speak on behalf of the Commonwealth community. It doesn’t seem Hornsby has such a privilege, either. Hornsby is likely one of many men and women who represent the community, as indicated by a soldier speaking to Michonne on their trip to see Michonne. “Lance seems like a prick,” a soldier told her, “but we need people like him.”

Lance lacks interest in forming immediate relationships, in favor of keeping his community safe. It’s an approach similar to that of Rick Grimes when he used to bring newcomers into the Alexandria Safe-Zone. Lance, however, doesn’t seem to be the man in charge of the Commonwealth and the comparisons to Rick might stop there. In fact, there is no reason to believe Lance has experienced and survived the treachery of the zombie apocalypse waiting outside of his communities walls.

Either way, Lance Hornsby’s name sounds like an attempt to indicate a posh lifestyle he either once lived or is currently enjoying, and he is not the character introduced in Season Eight’s finale episode. As noted earlier, blue-haired Lance is likely a pawn in the war who will need to be recognized later.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.