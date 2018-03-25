War will come to the Hilltop in Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, meaning the All Out War story’s body count will rise.

Episode 8×13 is titled, “Do Not Send Us Astray.” The official synopsis for Do Not Send Us Astray reads, “Trouble arises when unexpected visitors arrive at the Hilltop and the community is thrust into action; heartbreaking discoveries are made.” The unexpected visitors won’t be as friendly as when Georgie visited, however. This time around, Simon and Dwight will lead a Savior charge against those who oppose the Saviors and Negan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the battle gets set to kick off at Maggie’s domain, let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe in The Walking Dead Episode 8×13…

Rick- Safe. Rick managed to survive his encounter with Negan and has vengeance on his mind, even after Carl’s demise. His new found fury will fuel him through the battle at the Hilltop, even if Negan isn’t going to show up.

Negan- Danger. In the clutches of Jadis, Negan’s fate is unpredictable. Plot armor says she probably can’t kill him but with how the series has deviated from expectations recently, Negan’s current scenario is not a safe one.

Michonne- Safe. Back at the Hilltop, Michonne remains one of the best soldiers in Rick’s army. Not only is she a capable fighter but she is a smart survivor

Carol- Safe. Carol has proven her abilities in battle before and Sunday’s Episode 8×13 will certainly be no exception. She has more story left to tell.

Daryl- Danger. Daryl is a wildcard at this point. He’s apologized for his mistakes and learned he needs to stick to the plan but not existing in the comics puts the character in an interesting position. How impactful does the show want this battle to be?

Siddiq- Safe. The one doctor rule will be in effect again on Sunday night but, luckily for Siddiq, it doesn’t mean the apocalypse will take him.

Maggie- Safe. The Hilltop community is willing to lay down their lives to protect their new leader, meaning Maggie is certainly safe surrounded by so many loyal folks.

Morgan- Safe. Though Morgan’s mental state is questionable and he will literally see ghosts, his sendoff for Fear the Walking Dead probably doesn’t call for him dying.

Jesus- Safe. Jesus is a skilled fighter but lost a few allies when he decided to keep the Saviors alive. Still, he is not in danger as he remains in control of his surroundings.

Enid- Safe. Learning Carl’s fate will put Enid in a delicate place but she is a hardened survivor who will continue to be just that.

Gabriel- Danger. Gabriel’s vision being challenged poses a major threat but he is back at the Sanctuary where nothing is immediately threatening.

Gregory- Danger. Locked in a prison with the Saviors, Gregory has lost all control and runs the risk of being killed or cast out.

Dwight- Danger. Back with the Saviors, Dwight’s loyalty to the Saviors will be tested as he is asked to do things he will not want to. If Laura shows up, he is in big trouble.

Simon- Danger. Simon is questioning Negan’s leadership too much. With Negan aware of Simon’s lie about killing the trash folks, it’s only a matter of time for the Savior lieutenant.

Ezekiel- Safe. Ezekiel has Carol and Morgan to thank for his safety. He just better get his act together quickly during this battle if he wishes to stay that way.

Jerry- Danger. Jerry is another character who can go at any time to prove these battles mean business.

Tara- Danger. Tara is a key character whose story brought up a feud with Dwight to prove his loyalty. Now, she heads to battle with an arc possibly complete. Such an angle is troublesome for any survivor.

Rosita- Safe. If Rosita can keep her attitude in check, as she has successfully lately, she will use her skills as a soldier to survive the battle.

Eugene- Safe. Planted back at the Sanctuary, Eugene is safely sifting through bullets and won’t see any harm come to him just yet.

Aaron- Danger. After journeying to Oceanside in search of allies, Aaron and Enid only made new enemies when they shot and killed the community’s leader. He’ll have to have some really convincing argument if both he and Enid are going to be freed.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.